JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Cato were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cato by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Cato by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 425,685 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 1,133.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cato by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

