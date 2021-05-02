JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,439,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 123,315 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLNE opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

