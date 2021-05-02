JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $953,000 Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.20 million. Equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.