JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,877 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tredegar by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.04. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.