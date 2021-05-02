JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,952 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.35 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

