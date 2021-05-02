KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives $46.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. 256,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,689 shares of company stock worth $4,618,952 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

