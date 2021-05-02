Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KARO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

