KBC Group NV Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,117 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.24% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

