KBC Group NV Sells 169,033 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 60.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 169,033 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of APTV opened at $143.89 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.