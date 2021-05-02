Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Outperform

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $720.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

