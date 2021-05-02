Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.38 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Keep Network has a market cap of $341.47 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.76 or 0.00846440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.45 or 0.08749355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

