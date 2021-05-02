Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. Kemper has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 17.3% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kemper by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kemper by 10.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.