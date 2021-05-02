Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 242,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Credit Suisse Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

