Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €755.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €755.00 ($888.24) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €661.08 ($777.75).

KER opened at €666.50 ($784.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €609.13 and its 200 day moving average is €576.67. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

