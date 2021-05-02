KeyCorp Raises ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $60.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,569.22 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

