KeyCorp Weighs in on Olin Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NYSE OLN opened at $43.03 on Friday. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

