Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.91.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRC opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

