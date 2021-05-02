Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

