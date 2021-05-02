Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.05 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

