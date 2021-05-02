Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.67 ($97.25).

KGX opened at €82.94 ($97.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.84. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

