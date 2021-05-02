Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

