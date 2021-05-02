Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.260-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 605,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.