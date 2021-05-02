KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 3.470-4.350 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.47-4.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $315.35 on Friday. KLA has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Get KLA alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.