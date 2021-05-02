Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of KNWN stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Know Labs has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

