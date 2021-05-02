Koonce Calvin Scott Acquires 2,300 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Koonce Calvin Scott increased its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. VSE makes up 100.0% of Koonce Calvin Scott’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Koonce Calvin Scott owned 0.15% of VSE worth $73,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $8,812,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in VSE by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 65,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $547.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.54 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

