Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after buying an additional 6,380,867 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 610,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 447,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 932,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.