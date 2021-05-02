Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. Kraton has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 31.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

