Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.000-24.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.26 billion-$14.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.25 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $20.00-24.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $265.87 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $153.72 and a 1 year high of $269.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.31.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.31.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.