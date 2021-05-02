LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0366 on Major Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. LABS Group has a total market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.98 or 0.01119347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.24 or 0.00720632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.63 or 0.99902111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

