Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.91. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LKFN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 123,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,525. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $913,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 41,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,561 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

