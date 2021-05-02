Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report sales of $4.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $360,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $329,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $253,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded down $20.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $620.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.97 and a 200 day moving average of $513.03. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

