Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

