Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Lantronix updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.180-0.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 378,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,872. The stock has a market cap of $157.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

