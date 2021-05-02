Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSCC stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

