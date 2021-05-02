Ledyard National Bank Acquires 14,946 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.