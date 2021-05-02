Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 190,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $51.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

