Ledyard National Bank Has $15.67 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 1.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 154.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

