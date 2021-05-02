Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

VV opened at $195.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.27 and a 200 day moving average of $177.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

