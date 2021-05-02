Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,239 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.