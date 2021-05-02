Ledyard National Bank Sells 4,732 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.