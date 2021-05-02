Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $127.63 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18.

