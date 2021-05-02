LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Down to $53.86

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.86, but opened at $51.11. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 2,465 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

