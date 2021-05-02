Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 388,182 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,620,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,964,814.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

