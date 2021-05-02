Lethean (LTHN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $3,262.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,796.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.10 or 0.05139537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $980.68 or 0.01726649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.00477067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00720251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00569176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.66 or 0.00434281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

