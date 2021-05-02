Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $526,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

