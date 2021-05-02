Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 151,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 139,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

