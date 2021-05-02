Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $24,092.08 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 802 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $24,092.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.24, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $315,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

