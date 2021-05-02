Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,160,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 21,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

LI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,939,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,462,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

