Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 89,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

LWAY opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $77.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.90. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

