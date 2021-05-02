LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Achieves $15.98 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and $28,573.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00848443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00096949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.88 or 0.08766576 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,031,772,851 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,095,642 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

